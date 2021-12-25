Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $9.70 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.