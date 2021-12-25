Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,387.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 179,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $61,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $335.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

