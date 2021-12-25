MetaHash (MHC) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and approximately $543,310.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00056831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.08026949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,981.15 or 0.99960496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,152,932,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,982,585,356 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

