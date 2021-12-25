Metal Hits One Day Volume of $7.70 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Metal has a market cap of $153.22 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00004562 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00387347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

