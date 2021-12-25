MetaMorph (METM) Reaches Market Cap of $183,058.07

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 66.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $183,058.07 and $43.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

