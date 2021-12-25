Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.25 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $28,135.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,488,596 coins and its circulating supply is 79,488,499 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

