MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $484,724.14 and approximately $1,754.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00120284 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001310 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 439,809,961 coins and its circulating supply is 162,508,033 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.