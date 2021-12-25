MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $0.91. MICT shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,175,954 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MICT by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MICT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MICT by 1,117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 590,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MICT by 3,664.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

