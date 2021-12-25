MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $0.91. MICT shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,175,954 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.
MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.
Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.