MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $107,363.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $92.97 million and approximately $107,363.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $8.61 or 0.00016872 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00296820 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,803,521 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

