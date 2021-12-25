Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Cap of $15.78 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $4,910.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00194488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00227822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08038352 BTC.

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,220,634,582 coins and its circulating supply is 5,015,425,015 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

