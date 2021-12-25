Mirrored Alibaba Price Reaches $129.12 on Exchanges (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and $30,032.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for approximately $129.12 or 0.00259613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.66 or 0.08049612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,800.80 or 1.00127695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00071529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00053144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 96,011 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

