Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $18.27 million and $82,179.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $391.12 or 0.00766390 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00056286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.47 or 0.07958360 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,945.62 or 0.99826890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 46,716 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.