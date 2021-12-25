Mirrored Tesla Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $100,404.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for about $1,091.40 or 0.02139977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.82 or 0.08015282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.67 or 0.99894681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 17,176 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

