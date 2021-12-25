Misbloc Market Cap Hits $21.27 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Misbloc has a market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

