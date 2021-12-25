Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $457.37

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $457.37 and traded as high as $476.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $473.79, with a volume of 8,528 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.27 and a 200 day moving average of $457.37.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

