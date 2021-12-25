MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $807.52

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.52 ($10.67) and traded as low as GBX 728.18 ($9.62). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 742 ($9.80), with a volume of 9,914 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.02) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.53) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 759.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 807.52. The stock has a market cap of £432.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider James Thomson bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,459.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,950 shares of company stock worth $2,345,344.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

