MMOCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $453,082.42 and approximately $40.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

