Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 133,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

