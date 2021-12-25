Monavale Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Monavale has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $125,904.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $708.23 or 0.01413387 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00312666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,037 coins and its circulating supply is 9,318 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

