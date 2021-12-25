Moneynet (MNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58.00

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Moneynet has a market cap of $296,846.40 and approximately $58.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneynet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.30 or 0.00318517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.