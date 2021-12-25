Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $487.00 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $186.86 or 0.00370084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.90 or 0.08064474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,610.03 or 1.00234073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,203,524 coins and its circulating supply is 2,606,216 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

