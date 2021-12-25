Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.02 and traded as low as C$5.11. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 33,380 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.02. The firm has a market cap of C$329.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.