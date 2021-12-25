mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and $34,188.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,696.84 or 1.00519980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00032268 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $677.67 or 0.01343661 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

