Name Change Token Trading Down 15.4% This Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,967,649 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

