Name Changing Token 1-Day Volume Hits $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

