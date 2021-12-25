Nasstar (LON:NASA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.34.

About Nasstar (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

