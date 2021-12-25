NBW Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

