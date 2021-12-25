NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $278.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.