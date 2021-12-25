NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Hits One Day Volume of $9,685.00

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $577,087.05 and approximately $9,685.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash (CRYPTO:NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

NeoWorld Cash Coin Trading

