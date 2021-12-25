NestEGG Coin (EGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,404.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $96,216.20 and approximately $1,404.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 43.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00030765 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

