New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 111,725 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of DoorDash worth $57,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 106.1% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after buying an additional 96,233 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3,924.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 6.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $3,231,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,700,536 shares of company stock worth $2,163,971,949. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $153.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average is $188.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion and a PE ratio of -42.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

