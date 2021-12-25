New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $57.73 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,802 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Fastenal worth $57,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,962,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fastenal by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

