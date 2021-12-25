New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $58,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,748.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,746.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,746.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

