New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,421 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $56,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

