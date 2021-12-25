New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.98% of Quidel worth $57,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 88,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 19.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average is $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

