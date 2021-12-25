New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,711 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $65,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.82 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

