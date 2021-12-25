NEXT Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $833,335.38 and $4,378.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00309583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

