NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, NFT has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $4.56 million and $31,809.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

