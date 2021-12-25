NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $46.86 or 0.00092504 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $23,399.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.33 or 0.08056591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.89 or 0.99989463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00054181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

