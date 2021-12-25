NFTX (NFTX) Market Cap Tops $31.66 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $31.66 million and approximately $128,213.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.87 or 0.00154007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.