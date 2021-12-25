NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,515,500. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

