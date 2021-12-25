Niftyx Protocol Market Cap Hits $17.41 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and $91,823.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

