Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $43.55 million and $978,436.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,940.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.06 or 0.08071789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00309750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.07 or 0.00897207 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00074696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.13 or 0.00416755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00253352 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,353,421,614 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,171,614 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

