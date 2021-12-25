Nordea Investment Management AB Has $17.53 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

GE opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

