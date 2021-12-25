NULS Reaches One Day Volume of $21.90 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, NULS has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $88.09 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.00 or 0.08059623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.66 or 1.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

