Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,397,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,141,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $553,629,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $670.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.