Nwam LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,753.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

