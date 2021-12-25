NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $133.99

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. NXM has a market cap of $885.91 million and $14,079.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $133.99 or 0.00269396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,782 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,781 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.