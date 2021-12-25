O3Swap (O3) Price Reaches $1.97 on Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.00 or 0.08059623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.66 or 1.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

