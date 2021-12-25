Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 33% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $164.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

